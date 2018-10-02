Jessie James Decker shared a raw video of herself crying in the car on Monday, October 1 — and she has since been flooded with virtual hugs from working moms everywhere.

“So I just dropped the kids off at school and I’m a little emotional because I have to be gone off and on for the next two weeks,” the country singer revealed in her Instagram Story. “I’m so excited about all the great things I’m getting to do, but it’s just hard.”

The 30-year-old and her husband, Eric Decker, are parents of Vivianne,4, Eric, 3, and Forrest, 6 months. “There are times when I’ll fly in and out — same day — and I still will cry before I take off,” Jessie revealed. The Kittenish clothing designer admitted she will get weepy in the days before a trip. “You never not cry as a mom she you leave your kids,” she explained. “It’s ridiculous.”

It’s no wonder the Eric & Jessie star dislikes leaving her family. Her children sound like a dream. “Forrest has been the easiest baby I’ve had yet. The other kids are totally in love with him,” she told Us Weekly in September. “Both of them try to pick him up and give me a heart attack. They will try and cradle him and I have to run over and grab him. But it’s so touching seeing that they love their brother and want to help with mommy.”

And Jessie’s marriage of 5 years to the retired NFL player has never been better. Eric, 31, took to Twitter on September 26 to shoot down a troll who suggested he is unfaithful to his wife. “Sorry lady the only club I’ve been jammin is The Mickey Mouse Club (That’s a a kid tv show for the non parents)” he wrote. “Make sure your ‘friends’ check their facts.”

