Every parent’s worst nightmare! Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker were in for quite the surprise when they found out their 4-year-old son, Forrest, accidentally uploaded a naked photo of the former football player to social media.

The Kittenish founder, 34, only realized what had happened when her friend Alaina sent her the photo, which was shared on the athlete’s Instagram account on Monday, July 11. That same night, Jessie posted their text exchange via her Instagram Story.

“No I can’t stop laughing Jessie. I can’t,” the country artist’s friend texted. “I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t know go grab.”

The accidental NSFW upload featured Forrest taking a smiling selfie, drool on his lip, while in the bathroom with his dad, 35 — who was taking a shower. Eric can be seen in the background of the photo, stark naked, behind a steamy shower door.

“Omg,” the “Should Have Known Better” singer replied to the text, adding, “I can’t even @ericdecker,” over the text message screenshot on her Instagram Story.

For his part, Eric explained the situation via his Instagram Story on Monday.

“Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower,” the NFL alum wrote, adding an embarrassed emoji.

In addition to Forrest, Jessie and Eric also share daughter Vivianne, 8, and son Eric Thomas II, 19 months. While the couple frequently share photos of their kids on their own Instagram accounts, they certainly weren’t expecting one of their children to share a photo of them — especially one that’s NSFW.

However, the image offered the fashion designer a light-hearted moment in the midst of the pandemic as well as drama with her brother, John James, which has been negatively affecting her mental health.

“I want to be open and honest. I have struggled the last couple of years,” Jessie shared via Instagram last month. “It’s up-and-down. There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows.”

In a rare statement at the time, she opened up about her relationship with her brother.

“I’ve had some family issues a couple years ago that I have struggled with tremendously and still to this day make me break down and cry,” the Just Jessie author continued. “I would’ve never chosen to deal with that publicly and open that door to such a personal family matter, but it happened, and it still hurts my heart.”

John revealed in a May episode of the “Spill Over” podcast that he is estranged from the rest of his family, including his siblings and mother. He claimed his relationship with Jessie is “cordial,” and described a recent family get-together for his mom’s sake “awkward.”

The “Almost Over You” artist also shared in her June Instagram post that she realizes she has “a very blessed life with healthy children and an incredibly loving rock of a husband” — but she’s struggled with her mental health.

“I was on such a high from [her previous] tour and then got COVID and had to cancel and I feel like I let so many people down that it sent me down a spiral again of depression and made me worried no one would want to come once the tour is back up and running later this summer,” she explained. “I have such a beautiful life and so many blessings, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health.”

