John Travolta is still celebrating Mother’s Day nearly four years after the death of his wife Kelly Preston.

Travolta, 70, celebrated the late actress and mother of his three children in a heartwarming post via Instagram on Sunday, May 12. Alongside photos of Preston with their kids Ella, Benjamin and Jett, Travolta wished her a “Happy Mother’s Day” and added “we miss you.”

Ella also took to social media to share a sweet tribute. “Happy Mother’s Day, mama I love you so much,” the 24-year-old captioned a snap of herself as a baby in a bathtub with Preston via Instagram on Sunday.

Preston married Travolta in 1991 and remained with him until her death from breast cancer in July 2020. The 57-year-old had kept her diagnosis secret over a two-year battle with the illness and passed away at the family home in Clearwater, Florida.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta noted in an Instagram post announcing her death. “Forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Preston was “the heart and soul who kept the family united” and that she and Travolta were “true partners.” Travolta has marked Preston’s birthday and multiple Mother’s Days since her death with tributes.

Preston’s death was not the first tragedy to befall the Travolta family. Travolta and Preston’s 16-year-old son Jett passed away in 2009 while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas. Travolta told Us Weekly that the Church of Scientology helped guide their family through “the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life.”

“The church never left our sides for two years,” Travolta shared in 2019. “I don’t know if I would have made it through without their support.”

Travolta revealed that he was candid with his youngest son Benjamin, now 13, about the deaths in their family. During a 2021 interview with comedian Kevin Hart, the Cash Out star gave a glimpse into a tough conversation the father and son had shared.

“Ben, you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay,” he began the frank talk.

“Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can,” he added. “So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”