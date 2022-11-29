Mom milestone! Julia Roberts gushed over twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on their 18th birthday.

“🌟🌟18🌟🌟 Love you,” the Ticket to Paradise star, 55, captioned a sweet throwback photo of her little ones via Instagram on Monday, November 28. In the childhood pic, Roberts held one of the babies while the second sat in front of her.

Fans and friends expressed their disbelief in the comments on the twins’ big day. “It can’t be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!” Rita Wilson wrote. Stylist Elizabeth Stewart chimed in: “Happy birthday kiddos!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

The Pretty Woman actress welcomed her eldest two kids with husband Danny Moder in 2004, two years after the couple tied the knot. Son Henry joined the family in 2007.

While Roberts and the cinematographer, 53, have kept their private lives relatively under wraps, the three-time Golden Globe winner has given rare updates on her children over the years. In April, Roberts opened up about the shock of sending Hazel and Phinnaeus to college.

“It makes me a little lightheaded,” she confessed to Extra. “I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling, and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. I’m just excited for them.”

Last month, the Oscar winner revealed how important it is to spend quality time with her family despite her busy schedule. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”

She continued: “It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

The Runaway Bride actress went on to describe how Moder still makes her feel special two decades into their marriage. “[Writing handwritten notes is] something Danny and I have always done,” she said. “The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I’ll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for.'”

When asked whether her three kids bear a strong resemblance to her, the Georgia native was skeptical. “I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, ‘Oh, you, that’s who they look like,'” she quipped, calling her daughter “one-of-a-kind.”

Roberts is protective of her relationship, and the twosome have only grown closer as the years go on. “When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have crazy passion and love for each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the Wonder actress and her husband’s “solid, loving marriage” in 2018. “Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids. It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.”