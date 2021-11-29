Family of five! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may keep their relationship private but have shared many sweet moments with their children over the years.

The couple met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, tying the knot two years later in New Mexico.

In 2004, the actress gave birth to twins, daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus. She and the cinematographer’s third child, son Henry, arrived three years later.

The little ones don’t “have a true sense” of their mother’s fame, the My Best Friend’s Wedding star told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018.

“I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’” the Georgia native told the outlet at the time. “And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.’”

Hazel and Phinnaeus subsequently asked the Golden Globe winner whether she is “more famous than Taylor Swift.”

The Pretty Woman star was a “selfish little brat” before meeting Moder and becoming a mother, she told the same magazine in October of the previous year.

“It was meeting Danny … finding my person,” Roberts said of her changed perspective in 2017. “When I think about what makes my life my life and makes sense and just shines inside of me, it’s him. Everything has come from that for me. I was my priority [before]. … There are great things I’ve accomplished and I’d be happy to accomplish more, of course, to impress my children and my husband. But you know what? I’ve been spoiled already.”

The Oscar winner gave a glimpse of her life as a mom at the time, saying, “If I wasn’t here today, I’d be in the carpool lane ferrying my kids to school.”

Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry are the Homecoming alum’s “top priority,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018.

“Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” the insider explained at the time, calling her a “hands-on parent” with a “simple [and] laid-back” life in Malibu. “It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.”

