Father-daughter date night! Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter, Hazel, attended the Thursday, July 15, Flag Day premiere with her dad, Danny Moder.

The teenager rocked a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes while posing for pictures on the red carpet. She accessorized with a necklace and wore her hair in a ponytail. Moder, 52, wore a black suit for his daughter’s red carpet debut.

The Los Angeles native and Roberts, 53, are also the parents of Hazel’s twin brother, Phinnaeus, and their younger brother, Henry, 14.

In May 2018, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Roberts’ family is her “top priority,” adding, “Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids. … It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.”

The insider went on to call the actress and her husband, who wed in July 2002, “hands-on parents” with a “simple, laid-back life in Malibu, attending school functions and community events.”

That same year, the pair enjoyed a summer off with their little ones. “All five of us were free as birds, and so we went off and had a beautiful summer, all five of us,” the Pretty Woman star gushed exclusively to Us in October 2018. “He worked a little bit, and I worked a tiny bit, but we just had a great summer.”

The Georgia native gushed about her “family time” via Instagram one month prior, writing, “Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave. We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY.”

Not only does the Golden Globe winner have a close bond with her three children, but she and niece Emma Roberts are also “so much alike.”

Julia’s brother, Eric Roberts, exclusively told Us in May 2020 that Emma, 30, and her aunt are “both such Robertses.” The actor, 65, gushed, “It’s really cool to look at them. I love seeing them together.”

Two months prior, Julia paid tribute to the American Horror Story alum on her birthday. “Happy birthday to a gal I love and adore with my whole heart!” the Notting Hill star captioned a February 2020 Instagram post. “Yes, she is my niece.”

When Emma announced in August 2020 that she and Garrett Hedlund were expecting their first child, Julia commented, “Love you.” Rhodes, now 6 months, arrived in December 2020.