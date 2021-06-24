A match made in Hollywood! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have kept a relatively low profile since they started dating, but appear stronger than ever since the arrival of their son, Rhodes, in December 2020.

The couple were first linked in March 2019 after the Scream Queens alum split from her ex-fiancé, Evan Peters, whom she had dated off and on since 2012. “Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Shortly after Us confirmed the news that they were seeing each other, the Nerve star opened up about what it’s like to date in the public eye. “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.”

In January 2020, another insider told Us that the duo were “having fun and enjoying each other,” adding that they weren’t yet discussing anything more serious. That seemed to change quickly, though, because in June 2020, Us confirmed that they were expecting.

“Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them,” a source told Us five months later. “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

As a first-time parent, the former American Horror Story star said the best advice she received was to remember that motherhood gets easier with practice. “It’s not something you’ll always feel like you’re getting right, but you will get better every day,” the Belletrist founder told Violet Grey in March 2021. “When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”

The couple can also turn to Rhodes’ godfather and Hedlund’s Country Strong costar, Tim McGraw, if they ever need any additional tips. “He’s somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband [but as an] amazing musician and amazing actor,” the Minnesota native said during a Kelly Clarkson Show appearance in February 2021. “I’ve known him for a long time.”

