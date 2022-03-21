Fun with flamingos! Two months after Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund‘s split news broke, the actor enjoyed a zoo trip with their son, Rhodes.

“Me and my best buddy @ the zoo,” Hedlund, 37, captioned a Sunday, March 20, Instagram Story photo. The Minnesota native’s back was to the camera as he and the 14-month-old looked at flamingos from behind a fence in the social media upload.

Roberts, 31, gave birth to her and Hedlund’s baby boy in December 2020, one year after they began dating. News broke in January 2022 that she and the Friday Night Lights star had called it quits, and Hedlund was taken into custody for public intoxication later that same month.

The model has a court date set for March 28 after being released on a $2,100 bond on January 23.

The songwriter was previously arrested for driving under the influence in January 2020, with his blood level four times the legal limit at the time. Hedlund subsequently checked into treatment for his substance abuse, Us Weekly confirmed 10 months later.

“When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment, which was successful,” his rep told Us in November 2020. “Today, he is in a solid and great place.”

Roberts gave her partner “multiple ultimatums” before pulling the plug, a source exclusively told Us last month. “They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup,” the insider explained in February.

Since splitting from Roberts, Hedlund released his debut single, “The Road,” which appears to address their breakup.

“I am home now and I haven’t called,” the Country Strong star sings in the January release. “I know you’re hurting / I said goodbye and I love you as well / You’re sure you heard it.”

The former couple began dating in 2019, shortly after Roberts split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. News broke in August 2020 that she and Hedlund were starting a family.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2020. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

The Unfabulous alum kept her relationship with her partner under wraps, telling Cosmopolitan in May 2019 that she treasured their “private moment[s].”

The Nancy Drew star explained at the time: “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”

