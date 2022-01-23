Garrett Hedlund Arrested for Public Intoxication After Emma Roberts Split: Report

In custody. One day after Garrett Hedlund’s breakup from Emma Roberts made headlines, he has been arrested for public intoxication.

The Country Strong star, 37, was taken into custody in Franklin County, Tennessee, on Saturday, January 23, TMZ reported, noting that bond has been set at $2,100 for the misdemeanor. At the time of publication, he had not yet posted bond and remains in jail.

Us previously confirmed hours earlier that he and the Scream Queens alum 30, had called it quits on their relationship after nearly three years together. The exes — who share son Rhodes, 12 months — had listed their shared Los Angeles residence one month earlier.

Amid the breakup news, Hedlund released his debut music single, seemingly crooning about a tumultuous relationship.

“4000 miles to just be still / Was It worth It / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it,” the Minnesota native sang on “The Road,” which was released on Friday, January 21. “But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.”

The Modern Love alum added in the ballad: “I am home now and I haven’t called / I know you’re hurting / I said goodbye and I love you as well / You’re sure you heard it.”

Us confirmed in June 2020 that Roberts and Hedlund — who were first linked in March 2019 — were expecting their first child.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2020. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

Us previously broke the news in November 2020 that Hedlund had been arrested for driving under the influence that January with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. He was arrested on two DUI charges. During his sentencing in February 2020, he was found guilty on one charge — which he pleaded no contest — and the other was dismissed.

“When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful,” the actor’s rep told Us at the time. “Today, he is in a solid and great place.”

After the hearing, the Mudbound actor was required to complete a 30-day residential treatment program and a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education counseling program, per the court docs. Years earlier, he had been arrested in Idaho in 2006 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A rep for Hedlund could not be reached for comment.