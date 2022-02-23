Emma Roberts Gave Garrett Hedlund ‘Multiple Ultimatums’ Before Split

Moving forward. Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were unable to make their romantic relationship work, but they are putting son Rhodes first, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Garrett and Emma have a great coparenting relationship. When he’s sober, he’s a great guy and they’ve been handling coparenting very well,” an insider tells Us, noting that the 37-year-old actor “has been battling addiction [issues] for years.”

According to the insider, the 31-year-old actress “gave him multiple ultimatums” before pulling the plug on their romance earlier this year. “They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup,” the source adds.

Us confirmed last month that Roberts and Hedlund called it quits after nearly three years together. Us broke the news of the Unfabulous alum’s pregnancy in June 2020. The pair were “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families,” one source noted at the time.

Another insider added, “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

Roberts gave birth to Rhodes that December. “Both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well,” a fourth source told Us at the time.

Us later confirmed that the Country Strong star sought help for substance abuse amid the Scream Queens star’s pregnancy. He checked into treatment after he was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit.

More recently, Us reported that Hedlund was taken into custody for public intoxication. He was released on a $2,100 bond on January 23 and has a court date set for March 28.

Months earlier, Hedlund made a rare comment about his personal life, gushing about being a father.

“I’ve done a lot of dad things,” he told Extra in July 2021. “The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal [Roberts] was working so it was every day all day with mister young man. My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”