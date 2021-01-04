New parents! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are loving life with their newborn son.

“Both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 4. The insider confirmed that the actress gave birth before the new year.

News broke in December 2020 that the American Horror Story alum, 29, had welcomed a baby boy named Rhodes.

Us revealed in June 2020 that the Holidate star was pregnant with her first child. The New York native confirmed the pregnancy two months later with a baby bump photo, revealing the sex in her Instagram caption.

A source exclusively told Us in July 2020 that she and Hedlund, 36, were “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time” to be starting a family.

Roberts previously feared that she wouldn’t be able to conceive children due to her endometriosis, she told Cosmopolitan in November 2020. “I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options,’” the Scream Queens alum explained to the magazine. “I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process. … It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant.”

Roberts called her pregnancy a “beautiful” thing at the time, adding, “You’re in charge of creating your child’s world. I take that so seriously. Even just putting his nursery together, that’s the first environment he’s going to be in. … Sometimes it’s scary, though, because I’m responsible for this child’s world and memories, and I want to make it all wonderful.”

She and Hedlund started dating in March 2019 after Roberts ended her engagement to on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. As for the Tron: Legacy star, he previously dated Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016.

Hedlund was arrested in January 2020 for driving under the influence, and his rep exclusively told Us at the time that the Minnesota native “immediately sought treatment, which was successful.” The Triple Frontier star was “in a solid and great place” ahead of his son’s arrival.

“Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2020. “He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin