Doting dad! Seven months after Rhodes’ arrival, Garrett Hedlund gushed about his new fatherhood role.

“I’ve done a lot of dad things,” the actor, 36, told Extra on Friday, July 30. “The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal, [Emma Roberts], was working so it was every day all day with mister young man. My favorite part of every day was the bedtime stories [with] me telling him stories of his grandfathers, which was wonderful for me and hopefully him. It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

The Minnesota native said that raising his son “couldn’t be better,” saying, “It’s really wonderful. He just turned 7 months [old] a couple days ago. Every day seems to get better and better and better.”

The Country Strong star and Roberts, 30, welcomed their baby boy in December 2020, six months after Us Weekly broke the news that the actress was pregnant.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the American Horror Story alum captioned her infant’s Instagram debut the following month. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

The new dad spoke about the newborn for the first time in February, telling Extra: “Finding room in my heart to love someone with just the most amazing amount of love and compassion … he’s an angel. He’s really a special person.”

He and the Unfabulous alum were first linked in March 2019 after she split from her ex-fiancé, Evan Peters. An insider exclusively told Us the following year that they were “having fun and enjoying each other.”

By June 2020 with a little one on the way, Hedlund was getting “excited for fatherhood.” A source told Us at the time: “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

The New York native previously wasn’t sure she’d be able to conceive a child due to her endometriosis diagnosis, she explained to Cosmopolitan ahead of their son’s arrival.

“It had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options,’” the Belletrist cofounder said in November 2020. “To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of … finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids. … It was a difficult process.”