Taking time for herself. Julia Roberts opened up to Us Weekly about her summer of bliss with husband Danny Moder and the couple’s three children.

“I was off all summer. We did actually [enjoy summer] because I was working and I wrapped right after the kids got out of school,” Roberts, 50, told Us at the Homecoming premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 24. “My husband and I actually had a job together, and then all five of us were free as birds, and so we went off and had a beautiful summer, all five of us.”

The actress went on to gush: “He worked a little bit, and I worked a tiny bit, but we just had a great summer. And then school started and he’s gone back to work, and then I’ve been doing this.”

Roberts and Moder, who tied the knot in July 2002, are parents of twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 13, and son Henry, 11.

The Pretty Woman star shared a peek at her love-filled months on Instagram in September. “Oh Summer, thank you! You made us happy and brave,” she captioned a photo of herself hugging the 49-year-old cinematographer on the beach. “We embraced every moment of sun drenched JOY. #familytime.”

Roberts also explained how she protects her children from divorce reports in a Harper’s Bazaar interview published earlier this month. “[We keep the rumors away from the kids] for the most part. Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable,’” the Notting Hill actress said for the magazine’s November 2018 cover story. “It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage.”

A source revealed exclusively to Us in May that the couple’s “top priority is always family,” adding: “Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids. … It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.”

Furthermore, the insider noted that the “hands-on parents” enjoy their “simple, laid-back life in Malibu, attending school functions and community events.”

