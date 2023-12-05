Julia Roberts opened up about sharing a baby picture of her twins, Phinnaeus Moder and Hazel Moder.

Roberts, 56, who shares the twins and son Henry, 16, with Danny Moder, spoke with Extra on Monday, December 4, about her recent Instagram post to honor her twins’ 19th birthday on November 28. “It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things,” she said, explaining, “I love them so much.”

The actress continued, “I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture and I thought, ‘That allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all.’”

In the photo — taken in 2004 — Roberts sat on the ground while holding both of her children on her lap. She gave a soft smile while the kids stared into the camera. “✨✨19✨✨ There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. 💕,” she captioned the post.

Last year, Roberts posted a different baby photo of her twins to celebrate their 18th birthday. In that shot, she held one of her twins up while the other sat in a highchair and looked at her. “18,” she captioned the post. “Love you.”

Roberts rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, but they have made some public appearances over the years.

In 2015, the whole family attended the launch of Outerknown, a sustainable clothing line founded by Kelly Slayer and John Moore. At the time, her kids wrapped their arms around each other and posed for a family photo with her and Danny, 54.

More recently, Hazel walked the red carpet with Danny at the Flag Day premiere during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. For the event, she rocked a loose yellow lacy dress featuring a soft collar and simple buttons. She paired the look with patent leather Mary Jane shoes, a thin necklace and red nails. She topped the look off with soft makeup and twisted her blonde locks into a messy — but chic — ponytail.

Danny, for his part, sported a navy blue suit and a white dress shirt. He paired the ensemble with a matching tie and leather shoes.

Phinnaeus and Henry, on the other hand, have not yet graced a red carpet.

Roberts and Danny tied the knot in July 2002.