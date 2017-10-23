When Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry became a parent for the first time in 2010, she never left home without an overstuffed Vera Bradley duffel bag. “I thought I needed to carry I everything I owned,” she told Us Weekly Video.

These days, the mother of Isaac, 7, (with former boyfriend Jo Rivera), Lincoln, 3, (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) and 9-week-old Lux (with Chris Lopez) travels much, much lighter. In fact, Lowry doesn’t even carry an official diaper bag: she just throws the essentials in her Louis Vuitton backpack. Must-haves include an extra onesie (for emergency blowouts!) sanitizing wipes and a Skip Hop Pronto! portable changing mat (“so they aren’t dirty in public bathrooms.”) Watch the video above to see what other goodies the Hustle and Heart author keeps in her “not typical” diaper bag.

When the 25-year-old MTV personality stopped by the Us Weekly offices in September she admitted that parenting three young children is a challenge. “The mornings are crazy. Issac doesn’t want to get up. Lincoln is always up first and then the baby might have just fallen asleep,” she told Us.

Lowry and Lux’s dad don’t live together, which adds to the stress. “It’s been a little bit hard,” she admitted. “It’s hard because he’s in school and working.”

As for her love life, Lowry told told Us previously she’s “definitely single” and open to love in whatever form it comes. “You fall in love with souls, not gender or sex.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Monday at 9/8 c.

