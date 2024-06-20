Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown have welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

The couple took to social media on Wednesday, June 19, to confirm that their little one had been born one day prior. “Krewe Allen Brown 6.18 🩵,” they wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of them cradling their newborn.

Krewe was a perfect birthday present for Katelyn, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.

Kane, 30, and Katelyn — who met at Kane’s first-ever concert in 2015 — tied the knot in October 2018 near Nashville, as confirmed by Us Weekly at the time, and were quick to expand their family.

“I think I’m going to be a great dad,” he exclusively told Us in June 2019 when Katelyn was pregnant with their first baby. “I love kids and I grew up with all females. I’m having a girl. So, I feel like I know most of it. Hopefully, I don’t get surprised too much. And I love my dad, but I haven’t really had a father figure … so I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”

Four months later in October 2019, daughter Kingsley Rose was born.

“My little twin 😎😂,” Kane wrote via Instagram weeks after Kingsley’s birth.

In December 2021, the twosome announced the birth of their second daughter.

“New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰,” Kane wrote on Instagram.

In January 2022, Katelyn shared a series of Instagram photos of her two daughters. “Nothing melts my heart more than seeing Kings love on her little sister 🥰,” she captioned post.

The couple announced that they were pregnant a third time in December 2023. “Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!” They wrote in a joint Instagram announcement alongside a sonogram photo.

By slicing a cake that had a pink or blue center in January, Kane and Katelyn discovered the sex of their third child — revealed to be a boy, as shown in a video shared via Instagram. Kane was overjoyed and lifted his hands in the air while Katelyn screamed with delight.