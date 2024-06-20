Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown have welcomed their third child, a baby boy.
The couple took to social media on Wednesday, June 19, to confirm that their little one had been born one day prior. “Krewe Allen Brown 6.18 ,” they wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of them cradling their newborn.
Krewe was a perfect birthday present for Katelyn, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday.
Kane, 30, and Katelyn — who met at Kane’s first-ever concert in 2015 — tied the knot in October 2018 near Nashville, as confirmed by Us Weekly at the time, and were quick to expand their family.
“I think I’m going to be a great dad,” he exclusively told Us in June 2019 when Katelyn was pregnant with their first baby. “I love kids and I grew up with all females. I’m having a girl. So, I feel like I know most of it. Hopefully, I don’t get surprised too much. And I love my dad, but I haven’t really had a father figure … so I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”
Four months later in October 2019, daughter Kingsley Rose was born.
“My little twin 😎😂,” Kane wrote via Instagram weeks after Kingsley’s birth.
In December 2021, the twosome announced the birth of their second daughter.
“New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰,” Kane wrote on Instagram.
In January 2022, Katelyn shared a series of Instagram photos of her two daughters. “Nothing melts my heart more than seeing Kings love on her little sister 🥰,” she captioned post.
The couple announced that they were pregnant a third time in December 2023. “Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!” They wrote in a joint Instagram announcement alongside a sonogram photo.
By slicing a cake that had a pink or blue center in January, Kane and Katelyn discovered the sex of their third child — revealed to be a boy, as shown in a video shared via Instagram. Kane was overjoyed and lifted his hands in the air while Katelyn screamed with delight.