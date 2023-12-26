Country singer Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown have been writing their love story since 2015 when they met at Kane’s first-ever concert.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the couple tied the knot outside of Nashville, and it wasn’t long before kids were on Kane’s mind.

“I think I’m going to be a great dad,” he exclusively told Us in June 2019 when Katelyn was pregnant with their first baby. “I love kids and I grew up with all females. I’m having a girl. So, I feel like I know most of it. Hopefully, I don’t get surprised too much. And I love my dad, but I haven’t really had a father figure … so I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be.”

Kingsley Rose was born four months later in October 2019. The couple announced their second daughter’s birth in December 2021, with Kane sharing via Instagram, “New year, New family member ❤️ welcome to the family Kodi Jane 🥰.”

Two years later, the Browns revealed they are expanding their brood once again. “Last Christmas of 4 🎄❤️ Merry Christmas everyone!!” The couple wrote in a joint Instagram announcement in December 2023 alongside a sonogram picture.

Scroll down to see Kane and Katelynn’s sweetest moments with their kids: