Surprise! Karla Souza welcomed her and husband Marshall Trenkmann’s second child less than a month after her pregnancy announcement.

“There’s so much heaviness and injustice in the world and as a mother it makes me wonder what world my children are growing up into,” Souza, 34, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 18. “Looking into Luka’s eyes and watching Gianna as a big sister brings me so much hope and commitment to being a part of the change. Welcome to the world Luka.”

The couple’s son joins their 2-year-old daughter, Gianna. The How to Get Away With Murder alum revealed in May that the toddler was going to be a big sister.

“Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy,” the actress captioned a baby bump photo at the time. “Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks.”

In the social media upload, the little one placed a hand on her mom’s budding belly with a smile. She wore a pink shirt reading “Little Bird,” while her mom rocked a matching “Mama Bird” version.

The Mexico native announced her first child’s birth in 2018 with a skin-to-skin selfie with Gianna after keeping her entire pregnancy a secret. “God blessed us,” Souza wrote at the time.

She added on her Instagram Story: “We welcomed our healthy baby girl Gianna and we couldn’t feel more blessed in this moment …The last nine months have been nothing short of a miracle.”

Last month, Souza posted a throwback picture from her pregnancy. “Thursday’s just don’t feel the same without #HTGAWM,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “Here’s a throwback to shooting season 5 while pregnant.”

Souza and Trenkmann tied the knot in May 2014. The bride told Us exclusively the following year that the banker makes her feel special with small gestures of kindness.

“He leaves me articles he wants me to read about something we were talking about, like Latino culture,” Souza told Us in 2015. “Or he’ll drop a little note in my bag saying, ‘I hope your day goes well! I love you,’” she said at the time. “It’s super sweet!”