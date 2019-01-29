Master at multitasking! Kate Hudson didn’t let working out stop her from breast-feeding her baby — or vice versa. The actress held her daughter, Rani, to her chest while making moves on her yoga mat in her friend Erin Foster’s Tuesday, January 28, Instagram Story.

Not only did the mother of three, 39, take a seat mid-workout to feed her newborn, but she continued breast-feeding while standing up and kicking her legs out ahead of her. The Almost Famous actress even knocked out a few squats! “Motherhood doesn’t slow us down,” Foster wrote over the footage.

Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed their bundle of joy in November 2018. While Rani is the musician’s first child, his girlfriend has two sons from previous relationships. She welcomed Ryder in 2004 with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham in 2011 with Matt Bellamy.

Kate Hudson’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Exes

Since her daughter’s birth, the Pretty Fun author has been working hard on her post-baby body. Hudson shared her first sweaty selfie on Instagram less than a month after Rani was born, describing her weight loss goals.

“I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25 lbs,” she captioned the pic. “I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane.”

The Fabletics creator followed that resolution up with a squatting video, as well as a “suck in” selfie from the side. In December, Hudson announced that she was the newest Weight Watchers ambassador.

