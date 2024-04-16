Kate Hudson reflected on Oliver Hudson‘s surprising comments about his childhood that he has since had to walk back.

“Random thinkings…. 💡 BLOCK THE NEGATIVE SEEKERS ❌ They take too much undeserved energy ☀️🤍 #makeuptalk,” Kate, 44, captioned a TikTok video on Monday, April 15, where she mentioned Oliver’s concerns about being too candid on their “Sibling Revelry” podcast.

Kate said she and Oliver, 47, differ in their approach to online criticism, adding, “I was like, ‘Who cares?’ Then I really started thinking about it, and I was like, ‘Oh, people do care, actually.’ It’s not nice when people take something out of context or they look at something you’re doing and they get all negative about it.”

After the backlash, Kate was able to look at the situation differently.

“I started thinking about people who live in that, like myself or any kind of celebrity, where you have to get used to it because people can be so mean,” she continued. “It’s someone that doesn’t even exist.”

Kate concluded: “Or someone is actually, legitimately trying to make you feel or look bad and then when you really break that down, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. The amount of energy it takes for someone to s–t on someone else is not only exhausting but not even worth giving any attention to.'”

Earlier this year, Oliver made headlines when he discussed the “trauma” he experienced in his childhood. Oliver specifically broke down a course he took with the Hoffman Institute.

“You’re unpacking the patterns that were put upon you from your parents and stepparents,” Oliver, who was raised by mother Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell, said on a March episode of the podcast. “This course was all about understanding what those patterns were and kind of learning how to break through them and building your toolbox.”

Oliver expected to learn more about his complicated relationship with father Bill Hudson, whom he was largely estranged from when he was younger.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time,” he noted. “I felt unprotected at times. She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother. This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there and she just wasn’t sometimes, and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there.”

One month later, Oliver issued a clarification after his comments made headlines.

“I’m even afraid to talk about it to inflame this even more, because everything is taken so far out of context. If you listen to the whole thing, it’s more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent,” he explained during another episode of the “Sibling Revelry” podcast. “I don’t know who I would be without my mother. I can’t even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything. So, it was just completely taken out of context.”

Kate, meanwhile, joked she knew “immediately” how Oliver’s statements would be perceived. “You used such clickbait words,” she quipped. “I can’t leave my brother alone for a second!”