Getting in some R and R. Pregnant Kate Hudson is taking time off before her due date arrives.

“She’s due in August,” a source close to the expectant mother tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They are on vacation now, and she has taken off the rest of the summer. She doesn’t have any work commitments on her schedule as of now.”

Things could not be better with Hudson’s boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, either. “Kate and Danny are madly in love,” the insider adds. “Everyone loves him, and they couldn’t be happier that she found him.”

The 39-year-old actress shocked fans when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April. “SURPRISE!!!” Hudson captioned a video of her gender reveal. “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.”

She continued: “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

A source told Us shortly after news of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s pregnancy broke: “Kate and Danny are over-the-moon ecstatic. Kate has had the baby itch and wanted a girl more than anything.”

“Once she met Danny she just knew that she wanted a baby with him and hoped and prayed that it would happen. For it to be a girl is just the icing on the cake,” the source explained at the time. “Danny is so good with kids and has been great with her boys.”

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since December 2016, though they knew each other for 15 years before things turned romantic. The Something Borrowed actress shares sons Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, 6, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.

