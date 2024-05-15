Kate Hudson doesn’t have hard feelings when it comes to her relationship with her dad Bill Hudson.

“There’s nothing new there but love,” Kate, 45, told People on Wednesday, May 15. “I love him. . . . I just don’t overthink it. It’s a 40-year-old issue.”

Bill was married to Kate’s mom, Goldie Hawn, from 1976 until 1982. The exes also share Oliver Hudson. In 2016, Kate told Howard Stern that Bill was “around when we were young, then it sort of teetered out.” (Hawn moved on with Kurt Russell, with whom she shares son Wyatt Russell.)

For Kate, it’s her mom’s relationship with Kurt, 73, that is something to admire. “Their strongest value is their dedication to that unit. They’ve been through everything together, and it’s such an amazing thing to see, especially as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is. It’s so loving and caring,” Kate said. “They’ve stuck with it. It’s like a very rare Hollywood story. They’re in it forever. It’s wild.”

She continued, “It says a lot about follow-through. I think we go back and forth. It’s very easy, I’m speaking from experience, to say something’s not working. And you got to try your hardest, try your best, but ‘Oh, we’ll figure this out.’ But to actually follow through with each other through those moments is really powerful. And to be able to witness that as their daughter is just a beautiful thing to see now.”

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in April, Kate was asked what her relationship was like with her biological father, to which she replied, “I don’t really have one. But it’s warming up.”

Bill, for his part, exclusively shared in Us Weekly’s cover story earlier this month that Kate “put it perfectly” but noted that the family is beginning a fresh start together. “We are warming up [and] letting things take their course,” Bill told Us. “All families have rifts. It’s nice that our rift is healing.”

Bill noted that their relationship had “years of ups and downs,” so they’re beginning to make amends slowly. “There’s no pressure,” Bill said. “We’re just letting it be what it will be. Because no one is pushing it, there’s no turmoil or issues.”

As for the future, Bill said they’re trying to move forward. “A lot went down, and we aren’t revisiting it,” Bill said. “No one wants to rehash the past. You can’t move forward if all you’re doing is analyzing the past. We’re in the present.”

Hawn, meanwhile, is “happy” about Kate and Oliver repairing things with their dad. “She’s happy about it,” a source told Us. “They’re adults, so they can do what they want. Everyone is cool with what everyone is doing at this point.”