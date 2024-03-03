Kate Hudson proved she’s a sporty mom by sitting courtside with two of her kids at the Los Angeles Lakers game.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star, 44, was joined by son Bingham, 12, and daughter Rani, 5, as they watched the Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 2. (Hudson is also a mom to son Ryder, 20.)

In one snap, Hudson playfully grabbed Bingham’s chin as the pair smiled for the camera. Her son sported a green hoodie and jeans.

Hudson and Rani rocked similar outfits during the game. The Almost Famous star donned a black leather blazer with a white shirt and knee-high tan suede cowboy boots, while Rani opted for a black blazer, pairing the look with a white shirt and white sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo intently watched the game in another photo, with Hudson pointing towards the court as she talked to Rani.

Hudson shares her three children with three different men. She welcomed Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham with former fiancé Matt Bellamy and Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, whom she began dating in 2016.

Through the years, Hudson has been candid about navigating coparenting with the three men.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she told The Sunday Times in November 2022. “The unit that I’ve created with three different children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

She continued, “My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time … I work really hard at relationships because I like them.”

Hudson also gushed about her parenting partners during a March 2019 episode of the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast, saying, “I was very lucky to have partners in my life — and every one was a different circumstance — that we were able to figure it out. I do feel that when you get divorced, you know, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship. You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days. You’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

She noted that she keeps in touch with the men via text, email and phone calls “in spurts.”

“I personally prefer a laid-back approach, but sometimes when you’re laid-back, things can get confused,” she shared. “I think you just have to be super-structured. We’ve got a lot of busy schedules in our family. I don’t know how I figured it out, but it just really works out for our family. Chris is on the road a lot, and Matt is on the road a lot, but they’re really present fathers.”