No goodbyes necessary! Kate Hudson has had her fair share of relationship ups and downs over the years — but she’s managed to stay on good terms with almost all of her exes.

“As much as I would say I don’t recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing,” Hudson said during a September 2019 episode of the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast while discussing having positive relationships with her former flames. “They all get along. It’s funny, and we laugh about it. I never thought my life would look like that, but it is what it is. All I care about is happy kids, and we all make that the priority.”

Hudson met first husband Chris Robinson while on vacation when she was 20 years old. The twosome had a whirlwind romance before tying the knot in 2000 and welcoming son Ryder four years later.

“I thought, ‘I’m madly in love and I want to marry him,’ and so I just didn’t think twice. And I’m kind of still like that, except with a little more wisdom under my belt,” Hudson said of her and Robinson’s dynamic during a February 2023 episode of “The World’s First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster.”

The pair split in 2006 but continued to amicably coparent their son. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star moved on with Matt Bellamy in 2010. The duo got engaged after less than one year of dating — and just three months before welcoming their son, Bingham. While the two called it quits in 2014, they remained close friends.

“Matt and I, we have a great way of talking to each other about Bing and instilling the same rules in the house,” she explained on “Divorce Sucks!” in March 2019. “We find that to be really important for Bing to feel that there’s no ‘you’re not going to get away with anything’ in each other’s house. Mommy and Daddy are on the same page.”

Hudson began dating Danny Fujikawa in December 2016, and the couple welcomed daughter Rani Rose in 2018. Three years later, the Chief guitarist popped the question.

Hudson has often been candid about balancing her coparenting relationship with the fathers of her children and gushed about their healthy — but unique — dynamic.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” the Fabletics founder told the Sunday Times in November 2022. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours. I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress added that she and her exes are able to remain on good terms by remembering why they were drawn together in the first place.

“For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love,” she explained. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

Keep scrolling to see what Hudson has said about all her exes over the years: