When you know, you know! Kate Hudson is opening up about her relationship history — and defending moving fast.

“I just, like, jump in the deep end of everything I do,” the Glass Onion: A Knives’ Out Mystery star, 43, said during an episode on “The World’s First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster,” which dropped on Thursday, February 9. “People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this. I’m not gonna second guess it. I’m in love with him. I’m not gonna pretend like, ‘Oh, we should wait.’”

Hudson first met Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson when she was 20 years old while on vacation. After returning home from the getaway, the Almost Famous star declared that she knew she would marry Robinson, now 56.

“’I’m madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn’t think twice.’ And I’m kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt,” Hudson recalled of her logic to podcast cohosts Erin Foster and Sara Foster, noting they “worshipped each other.”

The twosome — who welcomed son Ryder, now 19, in 2004 — later separated in August 2006, with Hudson confessing on Thursday that their romance got “complicated.”

As the Glee alum and the rocker continued to coparent Ryder, Hudson eventually moved on with Matt Bellamy. The A Little Bit of Heaven star and the Muse singer, 44, got engaged in April 2011, nearly three months before welcoming son Bingham, now 11. After their split, Hudson reconnected with Danny Fujikawa — whom she initially met when she was pregnant with Ryder and he was still in high school — and they began dating in 2016.

“There was something about Danny that it was coming from such an honest place that I could tell he just wanted me to see him,” she reminisced about their first date — a hike — on Thursday. “And so he was nervous and I was like, ‘OK, this is a date.’ And I just had to wrap my head around it, and then by the end of the hike I was like, ‘He’s so great.’ He was just so kind and loving and pure, and in my mind, I was like, ‘I think I’m ready for a guy that, like, is that kind, who actually like really likes me, like, I think this could be good.’”

Fujikawa, 36, and Hudson went on to welcome their first child together, daughter Rani Rose, in 2018. The Chief guitarist later popped the question in September 2021.

Hudson — who is not in a rush to walk down the aisle for a second time — has previously been candid about navigating healthy coparenting relationships with Robinson and Bellamy amid her current romance with Fujikawa.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” the Fabletics founder told the Sunday Times in November 2022. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours. I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage.”