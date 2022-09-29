Getting Ready! Kate Hudson Offers Rare Update on Her Wedding to Danny Fujikawa

Wait for it! Kate Hudson is looking forward to her wedding with fiancé Danny Fujikawa — but the twosome aren’t in any rush to tie the knot.

“We have no idea, we can’t wait but no, not yet,” Hudson, 43, shared about her plans during an interview with Access Hollywood on Wednesday, September 28. “It’s coming but not yet.”

The actress’ update on her upcoming nuptials comes one year after the couple announced their engagement. In September 2021, the California native showed off her diamond ring in a sweet Instagram photo, writing, “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️.”

Hudson and Fujikawa, 36, were first linked in 2016. Following their one-year anniversary, the Knives Out 2 star gushed about how far the pair have come in their relationship.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2017. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!”

The Fabletics owner continued, “A kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible! ❤️ Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan 🙏 #WhatAYear.”

Less than one year later, Hudson revealed that she was expecting her first child with the musician. (The Almost Famous star shares son Ryder, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.)

“If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! [It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” she captioned the April 2018 post. “Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing … I was lying!”

At the time, Hudson noted that she was trying to keep her exciting news “under the radar for as long” as possible, adding, “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way 💕.”

In October 2018, Hudson and Fujikawa welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose.

Following their engagement, the Something Borrowed actress shared a glimpse at her plans to walk down the aisle. “You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning. Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I’m going back and forth between like, ‘What is this really going to look like?’” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is, like, a lot. It’s a lot. I made a whole movie about it.”