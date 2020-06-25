Name a cuter duo. Kate Hudson shared the most adorable photo of herself bathing beside her 20-month-old daughter, Rani.

The Almost Famous actress, 41, posted a sweet Instagram snap of herself holding onto Rani and lovingly staring down at the infant while in a bathtub. The image was accompanied by a heartfelt message about why it’s important to “choose love” above all.

“Love. I hold my babies as I want to be held and ask for no returns,” she wrote on Thursday, June 25. “I love my babies with the freedom of knowing they are different than me and supporting their human right to individuality. I just love them endlessly.”

The Deepwater Horizon actress continued, “Mistakes will happen, people are flawed, to be human will only ever be imperfect. Would we want it any other way? Perfection … what is that anyway? But when we hold one another, when we love, we can forgive. When we love, we transcend all negative noise.”

Hudson said choosing love means that “we chose [sic] the good life.” She also expressed that “choosing love means you’re never alone.”

The Something Borrowed actress welcomed Rani in 2018 with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. She also shares son Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 8, with ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy.

After giving birth to her only daughter, Hudson revealed how she’s adjusted her parenting tactics. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as,” she explained to AOL in January 2019.

Hudson also revealed in February that she isn’t opposed to expanding her brood further. “I don’t know if I’m done,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m in that place of like, right now, Rani is at that age where you’re like, ‘I want another baby.’”

The California native added, “But once she gets like 4 or 5, you’re like, ‘I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit [and] they’re kinda in a groove. It’s weird … it’s like a window.”