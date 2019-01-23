Mom goals! Kate Hudson opened up about her progressive manner of parenting her two sons, Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, and her new daughter, Rani Rose, 3 months.

The Oscar nominee, 39, revealed during a January interview with AOL that having a little girl “doesn’t really change my approach” to parenting. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

The How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days star did admit that there are some differences between how she dresses her daughter and how she dressed her sons when they were babies. “It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes,” said the actress. “With the boys it was just, like, onesies.”

Hudson hinted on the Today show earlier this month that she might not be done with those boys’ onesies just yet. The mom said that before she started dating her boyfriend of two years, Danny Fujikawa, “I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done’” having kids. (She welcomed Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.) After they got together, “I was, like, all right, well, I got to pop them out for him,” said the Fabletics founder. Now that they have a girl, the Glee alum said, “He needs a boy, right? His own boy.”

For now, the clan is just enjoying their newest addition. Shortly after Rani’s birth, a source told Us that Ryder and Bingham are “obsessed” with their little sister.

