Kate Hudson hopes to make her childhood fantasy come true.

“I always thought I’d have four to six kids,” Hudson, 39, revealed during a Thursday, January 10, appearance on the Today show. “That was, like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family … you either don’t want kids or you want a lot of kids.”

Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, are parents of 3-month-old daughter Rani Rose. The Almost Famous actress is also mom of Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and she shares Bingham, 7, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Before Fujikawa, 32, came into Hudson’s life, the star thought her diaper days were behind her. “At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,’” she explained on Thursday. “And then I met Danny was like, ‘Alright, I got to pump them out for him.”

Though the couple does not have a pregnancy timeline, the Fabletics cofounder noted, “He needs a boy. He needs his own boy.”

In the meantime, Hudson has her hands full with Rani Rose.

“I’m trying to figure out how to balance the breast-feeding and the work,” the WW ambassador said. “I have one friend who is a milk machine. I wish I was a milk machine. I’m not. I need to pump and I need to be on it.”

Hudson, who was 24 when she gave birth to Ryder, admitted she is “a better parent” at 39.

“My life is just different. I’m doing different things,” she shared. “You know, Ryder and I had this seven years of, like, nomad, gypsy life. It was amazing. He was attached to my hip, we traveled the world and he came everywhere with me and I was shooting movies. And then you add another one into the mix and it just becomes a little bit more challenging. I tried to do that and I realized I had to kind of hunker down at home a little bit more. Now I have a really good balance.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!