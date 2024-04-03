Even through cancer treatment, Princess Kate Middleton’s children remain her top priority.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is expected to ensure that her son Louis’ 6th birthday is celebrated as normal when the big day hits on April 23. Kate and husband, Prince William, have made it a point to promote a sense of normalcy around their children, and that means continuing to celebrate important milestones.

Birthdays are right up Kate’s alley, as she has been open in the past about her love for baking.

Talking about her kids’ birthdays in 2022, she told Hello magazine’s Mary Berry, “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

She’ll have plenty of opportunities to indulge that love in the near future. Princess Charlotte’s 9th birthday falls a couple weeks later on May 2, with Prince George, 10, following on July 22. Kate and William, 41, will also celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29.

Kate might have some help, as well. Her children seem to have inherited her love for baking, with George, Charlotte and Louis teaming up to bake their mom a Mother’s Day cake a couple years ago. Perhaps one or more will lend a hand in the coming weeks to make their siblings’ birthdays special.

Most importantly, Kate is there and able to be a mom.

“As I have said to them, I am well and I’m getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit,” Kate said of her children when she announced her diagnosis.

Friends of the royal family told People in a cover story that Kate is finding strength in her kids’ presence.

The children “buoy [Kate and William] with smiles,” a family friend said.

Kate did not attend the royal family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, March 31, as she continues her recovery. Instead, she and William spent the day celebrating privately with their children. Kensington Palace says the princess will resume her normal duties when her medical team has cleared her to do so.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said in her statement. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”