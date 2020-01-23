Kate Upton gave a glimpse into a special mother-daughter moment breast-feeding her 14-month-old, Genevieve.

“Every woman needs to give their body time to heal and to soak in those early, precious moments,” the model, 27, tweeted of motherhood on Wednesday, January 22. “I realized quickly that between breast-feeding, healing, little-to-no sleep, off-the-charts hormone changes and experiencing everything for the first time, weight-loss pressures are extremely unnecessary, and I decided to turn my energy towards my family. Every mother’s experience is different with every baby. I’ve learned everyone’s journey is extremely personal and no two are the same.”

I want to take a minute to clarify the context of feeling pressures as a new mother and breastfeeding in the @Editorialist article. pic.twitter.com/uzfpYmiFPH — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 22, 2020

The Michigan native, who welcomed Genevieve with her husband, Justin Verlander, in November 2018, went on to write, “My energy was drained but my heart was extremely full, and I decided to not let others’ opinions and expectations get in the way of my own personal timeline. In my opinion, enjoy the moments with your new baby and growing family, allow your body time to heal and make sure to go at your own pace.”

Earlier this month, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told Editorialist that nursing “sucked energy away” from her. “I felt so much pressure … to be doing all these things, like breast-feeding on the go,” Upton told the magazine. “I realized I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover.”

The actress gushed to the outlet that her daughter changed her life “in such a wonderful way.”

As for Verlander, 36, the professional baseball player praised Upton’s “tremendous” transition into motherhood in March. “She’s been the most amazing woman and mom,” the athlete told Us Weekly exclusively. “I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength.”

Genevieve’s birth is motivating the Virginia native to “play longer,” he admitted to Us at the time. “I want to play long enough that she can see me on a baseball field and remember me as a baseball player instead of having to watch old highlight videos.”

Verlander wed Upton in November 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.