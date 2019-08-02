



Keeping her possibilities open! Kate Walsh told Us Weekly exclusively about her future family plans.

“I never say never with kids, but I want a partner to do it with,” the Umbrella Academy star, 51, told Us on Thursday, August 1, while promoting Zoetis for Apoquel with MyDogsaGame.com. “I don’t want to parent alone. I want to do it with somebody else. … I would probably want to go back to Encino, [California]. I have seriously considered it. I was looking toward adopting, and then I didn’t. I was like, ‘Yeah, I just don’t want to do it alone.’”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, who was married to Alex Young from 2007 to 2008, went on to explain her 2011 comments about feeling like a “loser” without children. She told Us, “There were kids everywhere and I just felt like the spinster of Encino walking with my dogs. I’m like, ‘Hello families. Just me, barren Kate. No, I’m fine with my dogs and cats.’ I was like, ‘I need to get out of here.’ That’s like being at the wrong party.”

Walsh’s dog currently suffers from allergies, and she told Us why she uses Zoetis to help the pooch. “It works really fast and she’s back to her happy,” the Private Practice alum explained. “Zoetis is doing this thing called MyDogsaGame, which is really fun. It’s … making people aware because allergies are different with dogs. They don’t [get] a runny nose and eyes and sneezing. It’s skin and ears. … So it’s just like, when you see your dog itch or scratch or lick a hotspot, that’s usually a sign there’s a problem. Go to your veterinarian, see what they say.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!