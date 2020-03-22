Kelly Clarkson Says She Used Her Son’s Potty While Self-Isolating in Montana

When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go. Kelly Clarkson resorted to desperate measures when the plumbing froze in her Montana cabin while she and her family self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty,” she tweeted on Sunday, March 22, along with a laughing-crying and a shrug emoji. “And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha.”

The American Idol winner, 37, is staying in Montana with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their two children, River, 5, and Remington, 3, after production was halted on her daytime talk show due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty 🤣💁🏼‍♀️ And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) March 22, 2020

The Kelly Clarkson Show suspended production earlier this month and on March 13, Clarkson revealed that her Las Vegas residency had also been postponed.

“As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July,” she wrote on Instagram. “Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.”

Since then she has been “hiding in Montana,” cooking meals for her family every day (she joked that lots of A1 sauce helps) and has been posting updates via social media.

On Thursday, March 19, Clarkson posted a video from her bathroom that showed her singing an a cappella version of Mariah Carey’s 1990 song “Vanishing.”

She chose the song because she’d previously referenced it during an episode of The Voice this month, when she and John Legend were trying to lure a singer to their respective teams.

After singing a bit of the song and then apologizing for messing it up (she totally didn’t), Clarkson talked about social distancing. “This is just a really crappy time, but that’s OK. We’re gonna get through it,” she said.

“Beautiful rendition!!!” Carey commented on Clarkson’s post. “I know you’re usually working 30 hours a day 8 days a week so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!) Keep the videos coming!!”

Then she added a request: “Do whenever you call next.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.