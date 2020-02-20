Every Time Kelly Clarkson Has Hit Back at Body-Shamers

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! Kelly Clarkson has made it clear over the years that she has no problem speaking her mind — especially when it comes to clapping back at body-shamers.

The outspoken singer — who has become a role model for body positivity — has been candid about her weight struggles, which first came to light when she won the first season of American Idol in 2002.

“I was the biggest girl in the [American Idol cast] too,” Clarkson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. “And I wasn’t big, but people would call me big … I’ve kind of always gotten that.”

She added, “I think what hurts my feelings for people is that I’ll have a meet and greet after the show, and a girl who’s bigger than me will be in the meet and greet and be like, ‘Wow, if they think you’re big, I must be so fat to them.’ And it’s like, you’re just who you are. We are who we are — whatever size.”

In June 2018, the “Love So Soft” singer revealed in an interview with Today that she lost 37 pounds as a side effect of changing her diet to “non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic.” However, Clarkson didn’t adopt a new lifestyle in an effort to lose weight.

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006,” she explained to host Hoda Kotb. “I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight. For me, it was ‘I’m not on my medicine any more.'”

Clarkson has also been open about her dislike for working out and her struggles with diet and exercise.

“This just in,” the Voice coach tweeted in November 2018. “I still hate working out. I’m sweaty, red, and not any thinner. People say it’s good for your heart…. but people also say red wine is good for your heart. I mean, I’m just stating facts here people. Who am I to ignore science?!”

Scroll down to see Clarkson’s best clapbacks to body-shamers over the years.