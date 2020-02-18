Solidarity sister! Kelly Clarkson fired back at a body-shaming troll after they commented on Valerie Bertinelli’s post.

After the Food Network Kitchen announced that Bertinelli, 59, would be cooking live on its app on Tuesday, February 18, and making turkey sandwiches with carrot slaw, a user wrote, “Awwww, so chubby.”

Neither the Kids Baking Championship cohost, nor Clarkson, 37, have time for rude followers who put down women and their bodies, so they both replied back, opting to kill them with kindness.

“Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more,” the Hot in Cleveland alum wrote via Twitter on Monday, February 17. “Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day. ❤️”

The Voice coach then retweeted the celebrity chef’s message and added some positive thoughts herself.

“True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores,” Clarkson wrote via Twitter on Monday. “Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to real topics — and she is always ready to back another female in the industry. In January, Clarkson supported Pink after the musician got real with her followers about aging on social media.

The “Walk Me Home” singer, 40, admitted on January 20 that she planned to “AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s—t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40),” and Clarkson was totally on board with that sentiment.

“I feel you … except for, you know, the flying through the air thing,” she tweeted in response to Pink’s series of tweets about aging without plastic surgery.

“You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe,” she added. “I’ve always enjoyed teamwork.”