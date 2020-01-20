Support system! Kelly Clarkson has Pink’s back when it comes to focusing on their talent instead of how they’re aging.

The Voice coach, 37, spoke out on Twitter on Monday, January 20, after the “Walk Me Home” singer, 40, revealed on social media that she planned to “AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s–t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40).”

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” Pink tweeted on Sunday, January 19, in a letter to herself. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board.”

“I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing 👀,” Clarkson wrote on Monday in response to Pink’s series of tweets about aging without plastic surgery.

“You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe,” she added. “I’ve always enjoyed teamwork 💁🏼‍♀️🤣😜.”

In a letter to herself, the “Hurts 2B Human” singer admitted that she sees herself “getting older” and that her “nose is getting bigger.”

Despite her physical changes that come with age, including “wrinkles where you laugh,” Pink revealed, “Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

She added: “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

The “Try” singer has always been honest about who she is and chooses to embrace a positive social media philosophy and focus on the good in her life and online.

“I try to limit my engagement with negativity because it is toxic and you can’t change anonymous people,” the Grammy winner told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2020 of online trolls. “I don’t even know if they’re real people half the time.”

But sometimes the comments do get to her.

“Of course things hurt my feelings, but at the end of the day you just have to look at it like, ‘All right, who am I? Do I like myself? Do I agree with my actions? Do I support what I’m doing? Are my kids happy? Are they healthy? Yeah. Cool. So screw it,’” the singer explained.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has never been one to focus on her appearance or shy away from the truth. In December 2019, she proved that by shaving her head and sharing the photo on Instagram. “Letting go,” she wrote alongside the photo.

In 2017, the singer received the MTV Video Music Awards’ Video Vanguard Award and gave a touching speech about the importance of rejecting traditional beauty standards as she sets an example for her daughter, Willow, 8, who she shares with husband Carey Hart.

“So, baby girl, we don’t change,” she said after sharing a story about being told over the years that she was “too masculine.” Despite being asked to alter her look, she revealed that she still “[sells] out arenas” by being true to herself.

“We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl,” Pink continued. “And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty … and you, my darling girl, are beautiful.”