Rising above! Pink has always embraced her most authentic self — and she won’t let a few internet trolls stand in her way.

The “Walk Me Home” singer, 40, explained her positive social media philosophy while she and husband Carey Hart spoke to Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, January 13, to promote their “Tanks For Troops” fundraiser benefitting the Infinite Hero Foundation.

“I try to limit my engagement with negativity because it is toxic and you can’t change anonymous people. I don’t even know if they’re real people half the time,” the Grammy winner said.

While Hart, 44, can be more of an “instigator” when it comes to the parenting police and other online haters, Pink will often try to take a step back and recenter herself if negative energy comes her way.

“Of course things hurt my feelings, but at the end of the day you just have to look at it like, ‘All right, who am I? Do I like myself? Do I agree with my actions? Do I support what I’m doing? Are my kids happy? Are they healthy? Yeah. Cool. So screw it,'” the singer explained.

Pink and the motocross competitor, who share 8-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson, are no strangers to clapping back at unfriendly comments online. In December 2018, the “What About Us” songstress sounded off on an Instagram user who thought her husband lacked responsibility when it came to raising their two kids.

“You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you spent time with my husband? How often have you watched him parent?” the hitmaker wrote in response. “Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in Parenting expertise?”

Instead of giving into the waves of negativity online, Pink and Hart are shifting their focus to making a positive impact. Their latest project, Tanks for Troops, is a fundraising effort launched in collaboration with Hart’s Good Ride charity.

Those who wish to participate in Tanks for Troops can bid online for their favorite motorcycle tank from now until 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 16.

All proceeds will go to the Infinite Hero Foundation, which aims to combat the most difficult frontline issues facing military heroes and their families — namely the challenges to their mental and physical health.

With reporting by Brody Brown