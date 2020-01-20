When in the happiest place on Earth, anything goes! On Sunday, January 19, Pink revealed that she let her 8-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, get a cool new Disney-inspired makeover during a family trip to the California park.

Disney and Gucci Unveil New Mickey Mouse-Themed Collection for 2020 Lunar New Year

The hitmaker posted a close-up photo of Willow’s new beauty look on Instagram on Sunday, January 19. The little one got one side of her head shaved and wore her hair slicked back into a Princess-approved bun. She complemented the new look with a Cinderella costume and blue eyeshadow.

Pink captioned the photo of her daughter, “Bibbity Bobbity Boo. #mypunkrockprincess.” It looks like the singer may have taken her daughter to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the Disneyland Resort to bring the fun new look to life.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

According to the boutique’s website, “Children get to choose a special hairstyle and then add makeup, nail color and accessories—and even a Disney Princess (or knight) costume.”

In a second photo posed the same day, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer shared a photo of both of her children in the park. Her 7.4 million Instagram followers got the chance to see a full-length photo of Willow in her costume, plus her adorable three-year-old son Jameson’s Woody costume.

Jameson smiled from ear-to-ear for the pic, looking adorable as ever with his long blonde locks.

She captioned the pic, “Proud Mama. 🥰 Why does [Willow] look like she works there though? She legit looks like she’s being paid for this photo #ilovedisney.”

Stars Visiting Disney for the Holidays: Hannah Brown, Stephen Amell and More

Pink’s children aren’t the only ones with hairstyles worth buzzing about. On Thursday, December 6, the singer shaved her head, sharing the news with her fans via an Instagram post.

The photo was taken from an upward angle, showing the star looking down at her hands, which were full of her blonde locks. She captioned the photo, “Letting go.”