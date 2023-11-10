Kelly Rowland has learned to go with the flow raising two sons — but she exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly that she wasn’t always so at ease with motherhood.

“I was so worried about being perfect,” Rowland, 42, says, noting the best parenting advice she ever received was “that I was going to screw up anyway.”

The “Black Magic” singer knows now that “you might grow up with things you wish your parents would’ve done differently.” When that happens, Rowland suggests parents “take some of that and the things you want to be better, [and] write those things down so you’re not flying by the seat of your pants.”

Rowland — who shares sons Titan, 9, and Noah, 2, with husband Tim Weatherspoon — has fully embraced life with all her boys, and she’s not looking back. (Rowland and Weatherspoon, 49, tied the knot in Costa Rica in May 2014.)

“I thought that I’d want a girl, but I love being a boy mom. There’s nothing like it,” she gushes. “I’m the queen of this house — it’s the sweetest thing.”

The former Destiny’s Child singer shares that keeping up with her kids is a full-time job that she’s happy to do.

“Noah thinks he’s Timbaland over here. He was making beats this morning on his iPad, doing his little dance. He’s hilarious,” she tells Us of her youngest child.

When it comes to life with her firstborn, Rowland reveals, “Titan is obsessed with basketball [and] playing in a league. He has a really good time.”

With all the hustle and bustle in her life — and her own flourishing career — Rowland chooses to live in the moment as much as possible to avoid the guilt of not always being around.

“I’m getting ready for a tour, and the mom guilt when I’m away is rough, but I’m grateful to do what I love,” she reveals. “I tell my [sons], ‘You got a great little life: You got your own room, the refrigerator [is] full of food and the water is running.’ I want [them] to have perspective.”

Rowland reminds her kids, “Mommy and Daddy are working our butts off to make sure you live a nice life,” noting that the mantra “helps” ease her mom guilt — but she confesses “nothing makes you feel [completely] better.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton