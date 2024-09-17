Kelly Stafford briefly experienced one of her greatest parenting fears on a family trip to Arizona.

Kelly, 34, and her four daughters — twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6 and Tyler, 4 — traveled from Los Angeles to see her husband, Matthew Stafford, and the Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 15.

However, when the crew arrived at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Kelly was quickly jolted into chaos.

“I never realized how dicey it is with kids at games, especially when there’s four of them,” she said on the Tuesday, September 17, episode of her podcast “The Morning After.”

“When we go to [L.A.’s] SoFi [Stadium], we park near where we are sitting,” Kelly continued. “At Arizona, I had no idea where we were. We walk in, we’re on the other side of the stadium. We got there right when things started to get busy, people were trying to get to their seats. You realize how quickly you can lose one.”

In the rush of humanity before kickoff, Kelly revealed one of her twin daughters managed to get distracted.

“Sawyer gets sidetracked. She’s like, ‘Whoa, look at all the people.’ All of a sudden, I turn around and Sawyer is gone,” Kelly recalled.

Kelly said the moment — just minutes before her husband was set to lead the Rams onto the field — was especially panic-inducing given her daughters’ game-day attire.

“That’s a scary feeling, especially when they have Stafford on their chest,” she noted.

When it comes to her girls, Kelly admitted she always has “a fear of someone taking them and wanting money.”

“It’s one of the fears, so when Sawyer disappeared, I was like, ‘Oh, gosh,’” Kelly continued.

Luckily, Kelly didn’t need to gather any ransom after she heard a “high-pitched voice” in the middle of all the bustle and commotion, which turned out to be Sawyer.

She managed to corral her daughter and the family began to make their way to their seats — but not before a humorous incident in the bathroom on the way.

“Tyler is taking a very long time,” Kelly said of her 4-year-old. “To the point where I’m like, ‘Are you scrolling on Instagram? Like, what are you doing on the toilet so long?’”

Eventually, Kelly called into the bathroom stall to see what was going on.

“She was like, ‘I’m pooping!’” Kelly recalled of her daughter’s response. “I mean, she yells it. The entire bathroom stall stops, looks at me and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s my child.’”

Further catastrophe awaited the Staffords on the field as the Cardinals demolished the Rams 41-10.