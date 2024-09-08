Kelly Stafford has enjoyed watching Christen Harper bond with the Detroit Lions wives and girlfriends ever since their respective husbands swapped teams.

“I honestly love that when you came in there … the team girls have really gotten close, which I love watching,” Stafford, 35, told Harper, 31, during the Friday, September 6, episode of the former’s “Morning After” podcast. “I feel like I really struggle with that here since I’m really f–king old.”

Kelly’s husband, quarterback Matthew Stafford, spent most of his career with the Lions. In 2020, he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. (Goff, 29, married Harper earlier this year.)

During the podcast episode, Kelly admitted that she did recently host a party for the other Rams wives that was “fun.”

“I will say, now that our house is done, maybe we’ll host a little more, but I love that I said I’m f–king old,” Kelly quipped. “Guys, I currently have a heating pad around my neck and shoulders.”

Harper further stressed that Kelly looks like she’s 21, which she called “annoying.”

“It’s [just] the lighting, you guys,” Kelly noted, adding that she’s been “jealous” of the way Detroit has embraced Harper and Goff.

Despite missing Michigan, Kelly and Matthew, 36, have found their strides in the City of Angels.

“There’s a lot to do in Los Angeles, like, people are supporting [us],” Kelly said. “We’re gonna stay here when [Matthew retires], we love it here [and] our kids love it here. We’ve immersed ourselves in the community that’s around us, which has been amazing. But, this game [on Sunday, September 8] is going to be electric because of the people in that city and that state. They show up.”

The Rams and Lions will face off in their NFL season opener on Sunday night in Detroit.

“[The fans] don’t show up for sports, but they show up,” Kelly said. “This is what Matthew always said, they put their heads down and go to work. That is Detroit. They have this grit about them. I’m so excited for this game.”

Kelly will be watching the game from TV with her and Matthew’s four daughters, opting against traveling to Ford Field to see him play in person.

“I will be cheering loudly from my couch with my girls,” Kelly added before discussing her newfound Rams fandom. “I can’t believe it’s been four years, it feels like yesterday. Like, when we got here Tyler was a baby … and she’s a full-grown woman, or so she thinks. It’s crazy.”