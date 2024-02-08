Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is obsessed with the so-called “WAG renaissance” — and told that to Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Can we just take a moment for the WAG renaissance? The WAG revival that’s going on because of Taylor Swift?” Schroeder, 35, said during the Wednesday, February 7, episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “The way that I want Taylor Swift to be on a reality show or become a podcaster so that she can elevate me. She is elevating WAGs everywhere, y’all are our new supermodels [and] are everything that we wanna be.”

Social media coined the slang term “WAG” to describe Wives and Girlfriends of professional athletes, with Swift, 34, joining the club in 2023 when she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. (Swift has never publicly referred to herself as the girlfriend of a professional athlete, even asserting to TIME that she is solely proud to show up and support her man.)

Kelly, 34, meanwhile, married Matthew, 36, in 2015 after meeting in college at the University of Georgia. The couple, who share four daughters: 6-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, 4 and Tyler, 2, moved their family to L.A. in 2021 when Matthew was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Rams.

“I’m indifferent to it, it’s kind of whatever,” Kelly said on Wednesday when asked if she loves or hates the term. “We are, we’re wives and girlfriends of whoever.”

Kelly stressed that the NFL wives and girlfriends “absolutely” don’t call each other “WAGs” nor is she a part of a group chat labeled as such.

“I’m really old, so maybe the young girls do,” Kelly speculated. “I’m by far the oldest one. … I think I’m probably the oldest WAG there is, it’s really sad. Welcome to my life, being the old bitch in the room.”

After Schroeder pointed out that Swift is also 34, Kelly lit up.

“I love her, she’s me! I mean, I wish I was her but I can call her me, right?” Kelly joked. “She’s a 34-year-old WAG. We’re basically the same [except] she’s young at heart and she’s got a boyfriend, it’s all fun [and] they’re going to the Super Bowl, it’s all great and I’m over here, I’m old, I got four kids … and I’m trying to survive.”

Kelce and his Chiefs teammates will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. While Swift has attended 12 of Kelce’s games this season, it is unknown if she will attend the big game since she performs a concert in Japan the night before.

Regardless of Swift’s potential Super Bowl attendance, Kelly can already see the pop star’s impact on the community of NFL significant others.

“I think for the younger girls, it’s amazing,” Kelly told Schroeder. “I do think it’s gonna bring to light some things, maybe if she does come out and say what goes into it, what he does. … But otherwise, now we’ve gotta keep up with Taylor Swift? Hell! We already have Simone Biles [who is married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens] on the sidelines. I’m like, ‘Guys, can we get some old chicks?’”