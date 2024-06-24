Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is a married man. The NFL star and model Christen Harper exchanged vows in Ojai, California, on Saturday, June 22.

Multiple outlets obtained photos from the intimate wedding ceremony. Goff, 29, looked dapper in a tuxedo while Harper, 31, stunned in a strapless white gown. Images obtained by Page Six showed the model wiping tears from her eyes during the wedding as friends and family looked on.

The couple’s dog, Quincy, was also present at the wedding, with the newlyweds posing for photos with the pup.

Neither Goff nor Harper have shared any details from their recent nuptials just yet.

The pair started dating in 2019 while Goff was on the Los Angeles Rams. In June 2022, the couple announced their engagement. Goff proposed while on vacation with Harper in Mexico.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper told Sports Illustrated in September 2022 of their relationship. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship, and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him, and the rest is history, baby.”

Harper has stuck by Goff’s side throughout his football career, even moving to Michigan in 2021 when he got traded to the Lions. Their wedding ceremony came one month after Goff signed a $212 million, four-year extension with the Lions that included a $73 million signing bonus.

“Blessed,” Goff captioned an Instagram post on May 18, announcing the news. “Fired up to continue to play for this city and the greatest fans in the world! Appreciate all the love I’ve received this past week. LFG DETROIT!”

Goff previously shared insight into the pair’s wedding plans during an April interview with People.

“This summer we’re getting married in California, and we’re very excited,” he teased at the time. “California is where I grew up and live currently, and my fiancée is from just outside of [Los Angeles] so she was born and raised there as well. So, we have some pretty good roots there.”

The sports star admitted the wedding had “been a long time coming,” but they agreed on a longer engagement.

“I know she’s doing a lot of the planning. I haven’t been much involved and hopefully get back involved a little bit now, but it’ll be really fun,” Goff gushed. “We’ll have all our friends and family there. It’ll be a big party and something we’ll remember forever.”