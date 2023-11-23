Detroit Lions star Jared Goff got lucky when he swiped right on his fiancée Christen Harper.

The pair started dating in 2019 while Goff was still a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper said in a September 2022 interview with Sports Illustrated. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”

They made their red carpet debut at the 2019 ESPYs, nearly two years before Goff was traded to the Lions. Harper moved to Michigan with her man and frequently documented their midwestern journey on social media.

Goff proposed in June 2022 during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and she said, “Yes.”

Scroll down for Goff and Harper’s relationship timeline: