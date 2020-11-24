Sore loser? Tom Brady faced backlash on social media after he walked off the field on Monday, November 23, without shaking opposing quarterback Jared Goff’s hand after Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran quarterback, 43, was called out on Monday after fans noticed that Brady went straight to the Buccaneers’ locker room following a depressing loss before acknowledging the Rams leader, 26.

“I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing,” NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe wrote on Twitter. “Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive [sic] and it’s time to call his A** out on it.”

Insider writer Tyler Lauletta tweeted about Brady’s interaction, writing, “Tom Brady loves to not shake hands after losses that were extremely his fault.”

The former New England Patriots player’s sportsmanship was also called into question by NFL Network’s Good Morning Football cohost Kyle Brandt on Tuesday, November 24.

“It’s a bad look for Brady, it’s a bad look for the Bucs, it’s a bad look for the league,” Brandt, 41, said. “I’m never going to be the guy who is like, ‘What are we supposed to tell our kids?’ No, we know what to tell our kids: We point at that and say, ‘It’s bush league. Don’t do that.’ Sit there next to your son and be like, ‘See what Tom Brady is doing? Never do that.’”

The talk show host noted that Brady said he was “disappointed” by the 27 to 24 loss but pointed out that “every quarterback who lost to you and came and shook your hand [felt the same way]. That’s part of the game.’”

Monday night’s loss marks the second time this season that Brady has left the field without congratulating the other quarterback. He ghosted the Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles after the Bucs lost to them in October.

“Brady can’t be bothered to shake hands with peasants such as Jared Goff or Nick Foles,” one Twitter user wrote.

The California native addressed the Foles controversy last month, telling Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds that he “didn’t even think about that.”

Brady, who previously lost to Foles in Super Bowl LII in 2018, explained “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and Super Bowl champ and I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that.”

The five-time Super Bowl champ noted that “sometimes I run off of the field, sometimes I haven’t” before admitting that he has a “personal relationship” with other quarterbacks like Drew Brees, Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers.