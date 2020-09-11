Tom Brady Says He Doesn’t Have Sex With Wife Gisele Bundchen Before a Game

Keeping it PG! Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, don’t kiss and tell — especially before the NFL star suits up for a game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, opened up about his sex life during football season while appearing on the Thursday, September 10, episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I’m going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question,” podcast host Dax Shepard asked. “And that is, do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?”

The athlete let out a laugh and then responded, saying, “Oh man, that’s probably off the table. I wouldn’t say it’s probably never happened, but I don’t think that would be the moment.”

The California native, who shares son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, with the model and son Jack, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan, joked that sex before taking the field isn’t part of his go-to routine.

“That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up,” Brady added.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, who announced his departure from the team after 20 seasons in March, rarely discusses his intimate relationship with his wife, but he isn’t shy about how much he loves the Brazil native.

On the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author’s 40th birthday in July, Brady quoted Stevie Wonder’s hit “You are the Sunshine of My Life,” writing, “‘You are the sunshine of my life. That’s why I’ll always be around. You are the apple of my eye. Forever you’ll stay in my heart.’”

A month prior, Bündchen playfully commented on a photo of her husband in his new Buccaneers uniform, giving fans an inside look at their cheeky dynamic. “What a cutie,” the supermodel wrote via Instagram in June, alongside the snap of her man fully dressed in the black-and-red ensemble.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in May that after 11 years of marriage, the duo’s relationship is still strong thanks to “clear, current communication” no matter what.

“They’ve gotten even closer over the years by being open and honest with one another and by committing to each other and prioritizing their family,” the insider explained.

The couple met through mutual friends in 2006 and got engaged in January 2009. The pair wed the following month in Santa Monica.