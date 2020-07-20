Celebrating his love! Tom Brady honored Gisele Bündchen with a sweet tribute on her 40th birthday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, to share a heartfelt message for Bündchen on her special day. “Happy 40th Birthday @gisele,” he wrote, posting a photo of the supermodel with the couple’s two kids.

Brady then proceeded to quote a portion of Stevie Wonder’s hit “You Are the Sunshine of My Life,” adding: “‘You are the sunshine of my life. That’s why I’ll always be around. You are the apple of my eye. Forever you’ll stay in my heart’ ❤️ ❤️ .”

Brady and Bündchen met through mutual friends in 2006 and began dating thereafter. The twosome got engaged in January 20009 and wed in Santa Monica that following month.

The longtime pair share son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7. The athlete also coparents son John, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this year, the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author shared the key to making their marriage work. “I’ve been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very … They want a lot of attention,” she explained to The Observer in January. “They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends.”

Bündchen added, “So I think the important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfillment, because they don’t have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged.”

Brady, for his part, opened up about a rough patch they had in their marriage and how he worked to overcome it. “There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” he explained on The Howard Stern Show in April. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’”

The former New England Patriots player continued, “And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Brady said he ultimately had to “check” himself because Bündchen “wasn’t satisfied” in their marriage. The California native added that he “needed to make a change” in what he was doing.