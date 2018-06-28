Tom Brady Gets Super NSFW About Gisele Bundchen’s Booty

The comments section on Barstool Sports’ Instagram just became a whole lot dirtier thanks to Tom Brady.

The satirical sports blog shared a photo on Wednesday, June 27, of a hippo opening its ginormous mouth and chomping down on another unsuspecting hippo’s butt. The caption of the post read, “As soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatinSZN.”

It seemed like just another day over at the office of Barstool Sports, which is known for posting viral memes. That is, until Brady opened the Instagram app on his phone and started scrolling through his feed.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the New England Patriots quarterback, 40, commented “yep” on the image, adding three crying-laughing emojis. Many users replied by tagging Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, in an apparent attempt to make sure she took notice of the cheeky (sorry) response.

Brady and the supermodel, 37, have always been very candid about their high-profile marriage since they walked down the aisle in Santa Monica in February 2009. The couple share son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5. The NFL star is also the father of son John, 10, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen has been by Brady’s side through the good and the bad. When the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, she took to Instagram with a message of encouragement.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best,” she captioned a photo of herself and her children giving the football pro a big hug. “And to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

