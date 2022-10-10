Tough Crowd! Kim K. Gets Booed While Attending L.A. Rams Game With Saint

Serious shade. Kim Kardashian and son Saint had a blast watching the Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday, October 9 — but not everyone was excited to see the reality star in the arena.

The Skims CEO, 41, brought her eldest son, 6, to SoFi Stadium on Sunday as the California team faced off against the Dallas Cowboys. When cameras showed Kardashian on the big screen, she blew a kiss and waved to the crowd — despite being met with boos from diehard football fans.

John Legend was also in the audience on Sunday and received a more neutral reaction when his face graced the Jumbotron. After the awkward moment aired on TV, plenty of social media users were quick to defend Kardashian and praised her for ignoring the haters.

“Men are so f–king lame they rlly [sic] just booed my queen Kim K at the Rams game,” one fan tweeted on Sunday as the clip went viral.

Stephen Amell also stood up for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, tweeting: “Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.”

The makeup mogul appeared unfazed by the negative reaction inside the stadium, instead focusing on having fun with her son and friends. In a sweet video shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, Kardashian showed Saint celebrating in his seat after a touchdown. The little one wore a blue and yellow cap to match his jersey, which had Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s name on the back.

Along with Saint, Kardashian shares North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kanye West. The Selfish author filed for divorce from the Grammy winner, 45, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and a judge declared Kardashian legally single earlier this year.

West — who has frequently taken to social media to hash out family drama amid the duo’s divorce — made a rare comment about coparenting with the SKKN founder during a September interview. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

The Yeezy designer went on to spark controversy during Paris Fashion Week for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, which he defended on Tucker Carlson Tonight amid backlash. While discussing his fashion choice, West opened up further about his dynamic with Kardashian post-split.

“Kim is like a hybrid. She’s not just Marilyn Monroe. You know, she’s also a fashion person,” he said on the Friday, October 7, episode of the Fox News show. “She’s also a mom. She’s also an activist. She’s a lawyer. She’s a multibillionaire.”

He continued: “She’s hot. She’s one of the most beautiful people of all time. This is a dear friend level of video game character now. And when you see a headline that says, ‘Kim says, Oh, I’m going to stay single forever,’ that’s the indoctrination, like, because they want this person to tell all the little girls out there that they need to be single forever.”

