One of a kind. During his Fox News sit-down, Kanye West opened up about where he stands with ex-wife Kim Kardashian — while praising her business success.

“Kim is like a hybrid. She’s not just Marilyn Monroe. You know, she’s also a fashion person,” West, 45, said during the Friday, October 7, episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “She’s also a mom. She’s also an activist. She’s a lawyer. She’s a multibillionaire.”

He continued: “She’s hot. She’s one of the most beautiful people of all time. This is a dear friend level of video game character now. And when you see a headline that says, ‘Kim says, Oh, I’m going to stay single forever,’ that’s the indoctrination, like, because they want this person to tell all the little girls out there that they need to be single forever.”

The Skims mogul, 41, filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The now-exes — who share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — were declared legally single in March.

As the pair navigated coparenting their four children, West has consistently slammed Kardashian’s decisions over their education.

“And now you look up, and my kids are going to a school that teaches black kids a complicated Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa doesn’t — you know? So, they don’t teach, even Christmas itself, Christ mass, they don’t teach it at Sierra Canyon,” the “Heartless” rapper told host Tucker Carlson, which was featured in Friday’s Fox News broadcast. “And what they do is take all of the celebrities, the actors, the basketball players, and they throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids.”

West further claimed the Psalm, for his part, “is brilliant,” but his current preschool is “looking to figure out how to indoctrinate him to make him be another part of the system.”

“So, right now, we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not finished, because I don’t compromise,” the “Famous” artist alleged, revealing he was upset their current school doesn’t have a student choir like his Donda Academy. “But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir. I sat there with my son, and he came, and he said, ‘Why do I need to sing? I don’t even go to your school.’”

While the Chicago native opened his own private academic institution earlier this year in Simi Valley, California, his four kids attend classes in Los Angeles alongside their maternal relatives.

“It’s, like, seven cousins [who] all go to the same school,” the SKKN founder revealed during a September appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “There’s three in one class, one in another, two in another, two in another. … It’s so fun. And they’re so close, so it’s so much fun.”

Kardashian added at the time: “I do carpool every single day, that’s my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school.”

While West has been vocal about his criticisms of his little ones’ school, the Hulu personality has attempted to put the kids’ wellbeing first.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” the Selfish author wrote via Instagram in February. “It is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately.”

West’s interview with the 53-year-old Fox News anchor aired in two parts, beginning on Thursday, October 6, where he discussed Kardashian’s influence on daughters North and Chicago.

“I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims. I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products,” the Grammy winner said during Thursday’s segment. “But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘OK, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children.’”

He added: “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children. And this is what — how fashion wants to — how they want to present her.”

While the reality TV star has not addressed her ex-husband’s recent claims, her sister Khloé Kardashian has remained in her corner.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” the Good American designer, 38, wrote via Instagram comment on Wednesday, October 5. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. … Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍.”